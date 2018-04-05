Kansas National Guard Members To Get Free Tuition

The Wyandotte Tribe is hosting the Green Way Outdoors crew from the Pursuit Channel as they film two episodes on fishing for paddle fish in the Wyandotte area. The full episodes will air in four to six weeks, we got to hangout with the crew as they filmed. Reeling in a 40 pound paddle fish, is no easy task..but the concept of the Green Way Outdoors, is relatively simple. "Every episode is about a specific tactic for a specific be it hunting or fishing. We talk about t...