Kansas Governor Says He Would Sign School Funding Bill

A spokeswoman for Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer says he would sign a public school funding plan approved by the Kansas House if lawmakers sent it to him.

Spokeswoman Kara Fullmer made the comment Wednesday after Colyer praised the House proposal to phase in a roughly $520 million increase in education funding over five years.

But the Senate's two top GOP leaders had previously strongly criticized the House plan, saying the state could not afford it without raising taxes.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in October that the state's current education funding of more than $4 billion a year is not sufficient under the state constitution.

Colyer has said repeatedly that lawmakers should approve a plan aimed at satisfying the court before taking an annual 2½-week spring break scheduled to start Saturday.

