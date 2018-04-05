Kansas Governor Says He Would Sign School Funding Bill

A spokeswoman for Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer says he would sign a public school funding plan approved by the Kansas House if lawmakers sent it to him.
Spokeswoman Kara Fullmer made the comment Wednesday after Colyer praised the House proposal to phase in a roughly $520 million increase in education funding over five years.
But the Senate's two top GOP leaders had previously strongly criticized the House plan, saying the state could not afford it without raising taxes.
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in October that the state's current education funding of more than $4 billion a year is not sufficient under the state constitution.
Colyer has said repeatedly that lawmakers should approve a plan aimed at satisfying the court before taking an annual 2½-week spring break scheduled to start Saturday.
The Wyandotte Tribe is hosting the Green Way Outdoors crew from the Pursuit Channel as they film two episodes on fishing for paddle fish in the Wyandotte area. The full episodes will air in four to six weeks, we got to hangout with the crew as they filmed. Reeling in a 40 pound paddle fish, is no easy task..but the concept of the Green Way Outdoors, is relatively simple. "Every episode is about a specific tactic for a specific be it hunting or fishing. We talk about t...More >>
"I think a lot of small businesses hesitate to build in Joplin."More >>
Today marks the one year anniversary of the Goodman, Missouri tornado. But today the anniversary becomes a time for celebration with a ground breaking.More >>
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol. This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout. So it is not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries. And districts are competing for teachers.More >>
