KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-5

TEACHER WALKOUT

  • Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin is speaking out, as teachers continue their march on the state capitol demanding more funding for schools.  The governor said the teachers are like "a teenage kid that wants a better car".  KOAM news has learned, as the walkout continues, all of the school districts in Ottawa County, Oklahoma will be closed for the remainder of the week.

GOODMAN ELEMENTARY GROUNDBREAKING

  • The first anniversary of the Goodman tornado is marked with a groundbreaking to replace a destroyed elementary school.  The new bigger school will cost $10.7 Million dollars.  The new construction should be complete in July of  20-19.

TAX REFORM

  • President Trump travels to West Virginia for a roundtable discussion on tax reform.  On Wednesday, the President issued a memorandum authorizing the use of National Guard troops along the southern border.  The Trump administration called for the move...amid fears of a spring time surge in the smuggling of people and drugs.

FACEBOOK PRIVACY

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his company is taking steps to limit third party access to its users' personal data.  In a conference call yesterday, Zuckerberg acknowledged up to 87 million Facebook users likely had their personal data accessed by a political consulting firm.  Zuckerberg is expected to testify before congress next week.

