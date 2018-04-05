Slideshow: Goodman School Groundbreaking

It's been one year since a tornado destroyed the Goodman Elementary School. Today, April 4th, 2018, a musical celebration included the entire Goodman Elementary student body for a groundbreaking.

The new school will cost $10.7 million dollars. The district did not qualify for a FEMA Community Safe Room, but the new school will include a storm shelter for students and staff. The new construction should be complete in July of 2019.