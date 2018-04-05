Vaden's Confession Will Be Allowed in Court

Judge David Mouton overrules a motion to suppress a statement made by Jalen Vaden.

The 23-year-old is the suspect in the death of 3-year-old Jayda Kyle of Carl Junction, MO in November of 2017. Vaden is charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect resulting in death.

The defense claims that following his arrest, Vaden asked "Is Judd Here?" Judd McPherson is the child's maternal grandfather, and a lawyer. The court heard arguments and looked at evidence at a hearing on April 2nd.

Yesterday, April 4, 2018, Judge Mouton said that after having the chance to review the audio and videotaped interview of Vaden, along with other evidence, the court finds that Vaden did not invoke his right to counsel. The judge says that Vaden was in custody at the time of the interview and that Detective Hutchins read him his Miranda rights, which was confirmed in writing and signed by Vaden.

The court decision states that Vaden did not make an unambiguous, unequivocal and specific request for counsel and that his oral and written statements were voluntary.

Vaden is scheduled to be back in court on April 16th.

