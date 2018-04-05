Quantcast

Joplin Early Childhood Center Ribbon Cutting and Open House Today

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
The Joplin early childhood center is open for preschool age students referred to the program by partner agencies such as Parents As Teachers which is now housed under the same roof. A ribbon cutting is slated for 4:00 pm today with an open house following that runs from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The public is invited to the event to see the finished building paid for by the city of Joplin, the state of Missouri  and  two community development block grants. The new location will add three more classrooms to add thirty to fifty more students. We'll have a live report from the open house plus an inside look at the extra amenities designed to help young children get ready academically, physically, socially  and cognitively for kindergarten. 

