Authorities Warn of Re-Emerging Scams

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office warns residents of re-emerging scams.

One scam involves a thief pretending to be a Publisher's Clearing House representative telling the victim they won a huge prize. But to get the prize, the victim is told they first have to pay the taxes or processing fees associated with the prize. The thief tells the victim to go to a store and get a pre-paid gift card and give them information from the card. They may also ask you to send the money by Western Union or Money Gram. The thief might also tell the victim to stay on the phone with them while getting the gift card. Authorities say this is the thief's way of making sure the victim doesn't call law enforcement or alert anyone else who might expose them.

According to Sheriff David Groves, "Publisher's Clearing House will never ask you to pay a fee to collect a prize. In fact, any time someone tells you to send money to collect a prize, it's a scam. Every time. You should immediately hang up and contact law enforcement."

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says in addition to the Publisher's Clearing House scam, several residents have found fraudulent out of state charges being made to their debit accounts. This may be the result of skimmers, which are devices placed on credit card machines so thieves can steal your information, or the thieves have obtained debit card information in some other way.

"Recently a skimming device was located at a Joplin Missouri convenience store," continued Sheriff Groves. "Law enforcement encourages residents to watch for them on gas pumps or other locations they swipe their cards, in addition to regularly monitoring bank account activity. If there are suspicious or fraudulent charges, you should immediately notify the bank and law enforcement," concluded Sheriff Groves.

