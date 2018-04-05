Galena Residents Invited to KS Bill Signing

Kansas already has a state flower, mammal, tree and insect and soon that list will be longer.

Governor Jeff Colyer will be signing a bill naming limestone as the official state rock and the channel catfish as the official state fish.

But that's not all!

The new state mineral will be galena. According to the Office of the State Treasurer, the presence of galena, which is the natural mineral form of lead sulfide, was abundant in extreme southeast Kansas. It's presence is what led The Galena Mining and Smelting Company to purchase the land the city currently sits on today. The city of Galena was founded in 1877 and quickly grew in population totaling more than 10,000 residents in 1900. Galena's founding and early success was inextricably linked to the mining of this mineral.

"Naming Galena as the state mineral honors not only the city of Galena today but also the sacrifices made by those who founded it." said Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner. "I'm really excited for Galena residents to visit their state capital and witness this bill becoming law."

The bill will be signed into law on April 12th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. by the governor in the State Capitol Building. LaTurner, a Galena native, will be there and has invited all Galena residents, past and present, to join. Following the bill signing, LaTurner is hosting a reception in the Treasurer's Office for Galena residents. Capitol tours, a tour of the state vault, and capitol dome tours will be available for those in attendance.

