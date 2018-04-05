Greitens says ethics panel picks to come soon

From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on an ethics complaint against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

A spokesman for Gov. Eric Greitens says he hopes to nominate new members to the Missouri Ethics Commission next week.

Vacancies on the commission mean it has too few members to meet with a quorum. The committee has before it a complaint about whether Greitens' gubernatorial campaign told the truth about how it gained access to a list of donors.

Earlier Thursday, the Missouri Senate had moved to drop the commission's membership from six to four, meaning the three members still on the board would create a quorum. That would allow it to take action on the complaint against the governor.

The Senate needs to vote on the proposal again before it heads to the House. The ethics commission's next scheduled meeting is April 25.