Quantcast

Joplin Man to Stand Trial for Child Abuse - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Man to Stand Trial for Child Abuse

Updated:

A former Newton County Sheriff's Deputy will stand trial for child abuse.

Investigators say Kenneth Rush, of Joplin, caused several injuries to a child that lead to bleeding on the brain and a seizure on December 19th, 2017. According to court documents, the child was taken to the hospital where the injuries were discovered. The child was then flown to Children's Mercy in Kansas City, where other injuries were found. Authorities say that throughout the investigation, Rush acknowledged he was the cause of the injuries, however, his explanation of what happened while the child was in his care changed several times. Authorities say the explanation changed from nothing happened, to he tripped and fell while holding the child, to he was tossing the child in the air and catching the child and other explanations.

Rush is charged with abuse or neglect of a child. He was bound over for trial today (April 5) and is scheduled to appear back in court on April 23rd, 2018.

Rush is a former Newton County Missouri Sheriff's Deputy. The Newton County Sheriff says Rush was a short-term deputy who was let go when Joplin Police began investigating the abuse case.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Columbus PRIDE Creates Planter Box Program

    Columbus PRIDE Creates Planter Box Program

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:08:48 GMT
    "It's good for your health, good for your brain, keeps you active, gives you something to do. Good for your body, good for your soul." Cherokee County resident, Kimberly Archie explains the benefits of growing fresh vegetables, soon to become more accessible for Columbus residents dealing with limitations. "We started a new community garden here in town. But we realize some people may not be able to utilize due to transportation issues, or health issues" says Dal...More >>
    "It's good for your health, good for your brain, keeps you active, gives you something to do. Good for your body, good for your soul." Cherokee County resident, Kimberly Archie explains the benefits of growing fresh vegetables, soon to become more accessible for Columbus residents dealing with limitations. "We started a new community garden here in town. But we realize some people may not be able to utilize due to transportation issues, or health issues" says Dal...More >>

  • Joplin Police Looking for Man Connected to Satellite TV Incidents

    Joplin Police Looking for Man Connected to Satellite TV Incidents

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:40:32 GMT

    "...the associations he's showing that are inaccurate based on what the company is saying."

    More >>

    "...the associations he's showing that are inaccurate based on what the company is saying."

    More >>

  • Murder Suspect Bound Over for Trial

    Murder Suspect Bound Over for Trial

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:38:35 GMT
    Artilius JordanArtilius Jordan
    Artilius JordanArtilius Jordan
    Artilius Jordan, of Joplin, will stand trail for the Christmas Eve murder of Sean Harris. Police say on December 24th, 2017, Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other murder suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital. Jordan appeared in court today (April 5, 2018) and is scheduled to be back in cour...More >>
    Artilius Jordan, of Joplin, will stand trail for the Christmas Eve murder of Sean Harris. Police say on December 24th, 2017, Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other murder suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital. Jordan appeared in court today (April 5, 2018) and is scheduled to be back in cour...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.