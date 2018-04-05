Joplin Man to Stand Trial for Child Abuse

A former Newton County Sheriff's Deputy will stand trial for child abuse.

Investigators say Kenneth Rush, of Joplin, caused several injuries to a child that lead to bleeding on the brain and a seizure on December 19th, 2017. According to court documents, the child was taken to the hospital where the injuries were discovered. The child was then flown to Children's Mercy in Kansas City, where other injuries were found. Authorities say that throughout the investigation, Rush acknowledged he was the cause of the injuries, however, his explanation of what happened while the child was in his care changed several times. Authorities say the explanation changed from nothing happened, to he tripped and fell while holding the child, to he was tossing the child in the air and catching the child and other explanations.

Rush is charged with abuse or neglect of a child. He was bound over for trial today (April 5) and is scheduled to appear back in court on April 23rd, 2018.

Rush is a former Newton County Missouri Sheriff's Deputy. The Newton County Sheriff says Rush was a short-term deputy who was let go when Joplin Police began investigating the abuse case.