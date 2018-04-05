Murder Suspect Bound Over for Trial

Artilius Jordan, of Joplin, will stand trail for the Christmas Eve murder of Sean Harris.

Police say on December 24th, 2017, Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other murder suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital.

Jordan appeared in court today (April 5, 2018) and is scheduled to be back in court on April 23rd.

Previous updates of the story: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37137016/one-suspect-arrested-in-fatal-christmas-eve-shooting