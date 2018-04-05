Joplin Police Looking for Man Connected to Satellite TV Incidents

Joplin police say they want to question a man who hasn't been charged with a crime, but is the subject of complaints from several residents. According to police, the man knocks on doors and seems to give false information.

Police and residents want to know, what's next?

Persistence can be great in life, except in this story some Joplin residents say.

"I mean, you got some creepy dude walking around," says Brandy.

Brandy doesn't want her identity shown, but says the full picture of what has been happening goes back to Monday. Brandy says one of her neighbors opened the door to a man who said he a satellite TV technician.

"My box is fine, I don't need you to look at it. Well, maybe you just don't know if something is wrong with it. She goes, I said no, there's nothing wrong with it. If i need assistance, I will call my company. You don't need to come in and look at it. She slammed the door in his face," says Brandy.

Brandy posted her experience on social media, which apparently rounded up similar experiences from others.

"We've gotten numerous calls about a male going door-to-door," says Captain Trevor Duncan with the Joplin Police Department.

Brandy says she has heard about this man blaming high electric bills on older receivers.

"Pulling more electricity, or pulling more something," says Brandy.

Joplin police want to talk to this man to see if he's only pulling people's legs.

Duncan says, "What is he trying to do? His behavior, his stories on why he's there, the associations he's showing that are inaccurate based on what the company is saying. All those things add up to what is he really trying to do?"

A statement from AT&T, which owns DIRECTV, reads, "Our representatives wear ID badges and carry documentation confirming their work responsibilities. A consumer who has questions about a representative can ask for identification, call our offices at 800-288-2020 to confirm, or simply not answer the door."

A statement from Dish Network reads, "DISH and its employees take the safety and security of the communities in which they work and reside seriously, and the company is diligent in its efforts to be a welcome presence in those communities. DISH employees are required to wear photo identification when visiting homes. Customers with a scheduled appointment can view in advance the name and photo of their technician as well as track the technician’s progress on their way to the customer’s home. This feature is called My Tech, and is available to all customers with appointments at mydish.com. If a consumer ever has reason to question the affiliation of someone claiming to be a DISH employee, we encourage them to call DISH customer service at 1-800-333-3474.”

Brandy hopes her neighbors take these recommendations seriously.

"Say, hey, I got your back. I was watching this, This is what I saw," says Brandy.

Police say if anyone notices this man, they should call the JPD right away to give officers time to reach his location.