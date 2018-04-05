Kendall Packaging Hosts Open House

Kendall Packaging Corporation holds an open house Thursday (April 5th) to unveil expansions at its plant in Pittsburg. The $10 million expansion added 60,000 square feet which include new offices, a workout facility and it creates an opportunity for 18 new jobs. The expansion is expected to increase production output at the facility by 60 percent. Officials say the Wisconsin-based company has been around since 1948 with deep roots in the Pittsburg community.
