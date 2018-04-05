Kendall Packaging Hosts Open House

Kansas already has a state flower, mammal, tree and insect and soon that list will be longer. Governor Jeff Colyer will be signing a bill naming limestone as the official state rock and the channel catfish as the official state fish. But that's not all! The new state mineral will be galena. According to the Office of the State Treasurer, the presence of galena, which is the natural mineral form of lead sulfide, was abundant in extreme southeast Kansas. It's ...

