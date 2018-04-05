Columbus PRIDE Creates Planter Box Program

"It's good for your health, good for your brain, keeps you active, gives you something to do. Good for your body, good for your soul."

Cherokee County resident, Kimberly Archie explains the benefits of growing fresh vegetables, soon to become more accessible for Columbus residents dealing with limitations.

"We started a new community garden here in town. But we realize some people may not be able to utilize due to transportation issues, or health issues" says Dale Helwig, the agriculture and natural resource agent at the Cherokee County Extension

A realization along with some unused resources..

"Livestock producers usually have a lot of empty mineral tubs and feed tubs they've used during the wintertime but have no way of discarding them"

So the Columbus PRIDE program came up with the "Planter Box Program."

"What we're trying to do with PRIDE is provide the opportunity for folks who can't take part in our community garden that's getting started here in Columbus an opportunity to have planter boxes to grow their own tomatoes and peppers in their own home" says Janet Miller, the Cherokee County Economic Development Director.

"I think that anybody should be able to have fresh vegetables because I think that's an important to your health" says Cathy Swathwood, a Columbus resident.

Volunteers are planting the vegetables in 24 inch round tubs, and will distribute them to 75 Columbus residents and hopefully help them get their vegetable servings in.

"A large part of Cherokee County is in a food desert, so we know people don't have access to fresh fruits and vegetables all the time. And with transportation issues, this is just a good way to bring the garden to them" says Helwig.

And additionally help everybody get the experience.

"It's not there just for eating, but for enjoying watching them grow" says Loretta Saia, a Columbus resident.

If you would like to volunteer for this program, or enroll yourself to receive the planter boxes, you can call the Cherokee County Extension Office at 620-429-3849