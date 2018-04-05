Pitt State Announces 2018 Football Schedule

The Pittsburg State Gorillas announced their 2018 football schedule on Thursday.

The season opener for the Gorillas will be on Thursday, August 30th at home against the Central Oklahoma Bronchos. Other notable games on the schedule include hosting Northwest Missouri in week 6 (Oct. 6), hosting their homecoming game against Central Missouri in week 8 (Oct. 20) and traveling to Joplin to face Missouri Southern in the Miner's Bowl in week 11 (Nov. 10th).

Thu. 8/30 - Vs. Central Oklahoma (7:00 pm)

Thu. 9/6 - @ Emporia State (7:00 pm)

Sat. 9/15 - @ Northeastern State (TBA)

Sat. 9/22 - Vs. Nebraska-Kearney (7:00 pm) *Family Day

Sat. 9/29 - @ Lindenwood (TBA)

Sat. 10/6 - Vs. Northwest Missouri (2:00 pm) *Hall of Fame Game

Sat. 10/13 - @ Fort Hays State (TBA)

Sat. 10/20 - Vs. Central Missouri (2:00 pm) *Homecoming

Sat. 10/27 - @ Missouri Western (TBA)

Sat. 11/3 - Vs. Washburn (2:00 pm)

Sat. 11/10 - @ Missouri Southern (TBA)

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University football team will open its 2018 football season Thursday, Aug. 30, against the University of Central Oklahoma.



The school released its 2018 schedule today (Apr. 5) with the match-up against the Bronchos in the season debut serving as a key early test for the Gorillas. It marks just the third time since Pitt State joined the NCAA Division II ranks in 1989 that the Gorillas will play a Thursday night home game to open the season.



Pitt State will travel to Emporia, Kan., in week two for a Thursday (Sept. 6) meeting against Emporia State, following the Hornets week one road opener on Thursday, Aug. 30, at Tahlequah, Okla., against Northeastern State.



"This will be the second time in three years that we've kicked off a season at home on a Thursday night," PSU Athletic Director Jim Johnson said. "Once again, we will look to embrace this unique opportunity and give all our stakeholders a tremendous game day experience. This is not something that we necessarily think is ideal but, at the end of the day, it's just not fair to our football coaches and student-athletes to ask them to play at a competitive disadvantage in week two against an opponent that has had a full week's time to prepare for us after opening on Thursday the previous week.



"Since the conference expanded to 12 football-playing institutions in 2012 and agreed to play an 11-game conference schedule, almost every MIAA school other than Pitt State has made a conscious decision to play on Thursday nights in week one and even, in many cases, week two. So, as long as the flexibility to play on Thursday night in weeks one and two exists, these type of scheduling scenarios will be in play."



The Gorillas home slate features a Family Day match-up against Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 22. Pitt State also will play host to MIAA rival Northwest Missouri for a second straight year when the squads meet on Oct. 6. That contest will be the annual Hall of Fame game.



The Gorillas will host Central Missouri for Homecoming on Oct. 20 and Pitt State will close out its five-game home schedule with a Hall of Fame game match-up against Washburn on Nov. 3.



Pitt State posted an 8-4 overall record in 2017, finishing the season on a six-game winning streak that included a 20-10 win over No. 1 Northwest Missouri State University and ended with a 48-31 postseason bowl victory over Arkansas Tech University.



"We are excited to release our 2018 football schedule. As always, there is a tremendous amount of excitement in Gorilla Nation surrounding the football program," Johnson said. "The Gorillas six-game winning streak to end the 2017 season, including the Live United Bowl win over Arkansas Tech, have us all excited about what lies ahead in 2018."