Gorilla Track and Field Preps for Busy Weekend

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University men's and women's outdoor track & field teams will send split squads to Missouri and Texas for meets this weekend. The Gorillas will take part in the Southwest Baptist University Bearcat Invitational and the Angelo State University Relays Saturday (Apr. 7).



The SBU Invitational will start with field events at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Plaster Stadium in Bolivar, Mo., while the ASU Relays get underway at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at LeGrand Stadium in San Angelo, Texas. A handful of Pitt State multi-event athletes also are competing in the David Noble ASU Multi Events Thursday and Friday (Apr. 5-6).



The Gorillas hosted the Wendy's/PSU Invitational last Saturday (Mar. 31) at Prentice Gudgen Track and Pitt State will host the 10th Annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic on Apr. 14. The Pitt State men vaulted to No. 1 in the most recent USTFCCCA Division II Top 25 poll, while the Pitt State women climbed to No. 3 in their top 25 poll.