Southern Drops DH at Missouri Western

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Southern softball team fell to Missouri Western by a score of 13-2 in game one and a 7-4 defeat in game two inside the Spring Sports Complex Thursday afternoon.



Game One

Missouri Southern (19-23, 6-10 MIAA) fell behind 3-0 in the first, but cut into the deficit with two runs in top of the second when Emily Harris knocked in the first run on a RBI-double to center field.



The Griffons (19-22, 10-6 MIAA) offensive attack kept coming with a run in the second, two in the third, and capped off with seven runs in the fourth to win 13-2.



Four players for the Lions each had a hit, including Harris who recorded an RBI and run scored in the loss.



Game Two

The Lions trailed 4-0 early on after the Griffons scored three in the first and one in the second. MWSU added two more in the fourth and held on to a 6-0 lead crusing towards the fifth.



Southern responded by rattling off four runs in the fifth through a double and two singles, but was not enough as the Griffons scored another run and hung on for a 7-4 victory.



First baseman Erikia Lutgen went 2-for-3, including a double with an RBI and run scored. In addition, second baseman Lexi Ferrari had a two-hit game, both being doubles. Abi Corbett and Ashley Caldarellacontributed two hits each as well.



Next Up

The Lions prepare for a non-conference battle against Maryville University at home on Wednesday, April 11th at 2:00 pm inside the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.