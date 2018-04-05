PSU Splits Double-Header at Northwest

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University softball team split a twinbill Thursday (Apr. 5) against Northwest Missouri State University. The Bearcats defeated the Gorillas, 5-2, in game one, before Pitt State captured a 5-4 victory in the nightcap.



Northwest Missouri scored four runs in the second inning, followed by one more run in the sixth to build a lead against the Gorillas. Pitt State stranded eleven base runners in the contest.



Pitt State (17-26, 7-7 MIAA) built an 5-0 lead in game two, then survived a four-run top of the seventh from Northwest Missouri State (20-12, 11-5 MIAA) to pull out the win.



Lawren McKinney belted a two-run home run, going 2-for-3 with one run scored and two RBIs to pace the Gorillas offense.



Brooklynne Simbeck (10-14) earned the win, allowing one earned run in 6 innings of work.



The Gorillas will return to action with a 2 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday (Apr. 10) against Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo.

