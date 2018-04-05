Quantcast

Joplin Table Tennis Club to Host Spring Championships - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Table Tennis Club to Host Spring Championships

Updated:

The Jopin Table Tennis Club will host the Spring 2018 Table Tennis Championships on April 13th and 14th at Memorial Hall in Joplin.

There will be $700+ up for grabs in the tournament. The fall championships saw competitors from five different states, and the club is hoping to expand beyond that this spring.

For more information, or if you would like to enter the tournament, click HERE.

RELEASE FROM CITY OF JOPLIN:

This year’s Spring Table Tennis Tournament is a two-day event, encouraging novice players to participate on the first day. Scheduled for Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14, Tournament Director Janus Lazarus is hoping to get more players involved by offering the novice divisions on Friday, April 13. The second day, April 14, will offer a tournament event for all ages.

“My goal for the upcoming tournament is to broaden participation to Novice Seniors and Novice Juniors,” he said. “I would like to invite seniors and juniors who play in their basement or other places to experience a real table tennis tournament.”

The Novice Senior division is for those over the age of 50 and the Novice Junior group is for players under the age of 18. By increasing the number of players, Lazarus is hoping to help the Club reach their goal of buying a robot. Cost estimates of the robot is $1,800. It would be used to improve the skill of their players.

An Exhibition City Challenge will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, as members of the City Council play against staff from the Park & Recreation Department.

The tournament will be held at Memorial Hall, 212 W. 8th Street in Joplin.  This non-sanctioned tournament will follow USA Table Tennis (USATT) rules and regulations. The tournament is organized by the Joplin Table Tennis Club (JTTC), which was established in 2014.

“Generous support from our sponsors and team’s hard work made our sanctioned tournament in November 2017 a success,” he said. “There were over 40 players from Arkansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas compete in the tournament to get the $750 prize award.

Admission is free of charge to spectators. For more information, please call 417-319-1441 or email   joplinttclub@gmail.com.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Columbus PRIDE Creates Planter Box Program

    Columbus PRIDE Creates Planter Box Program

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:08:48 GMT
    "It's good for your health, good for your brain, keeps you active, gives you something to do. Good for your body, good for your soul." Cherokee County resident, Kimberly Archie explains the benefits of growing fresh vegetables, soon to become more accessible for Columbus residents dealing with limitations. "We started a new community garden here in town. But we realize some people may not be able to utilize due to transportation issues, or health issues" says Dal...More >>
    "It's good for your health, good for your brain, keeps you active, gives you something to do. Good for your body, good for your soul." Cherokee County resident, Kimberly Archie explains the benefits of growing fresh vegetables, soon to become more accessible for Columbus residents dealing with limitations. "We started a new community garden here in town. But we realize some people may not be able to utilize due to transportation issues, or health issues" says Dal...More >>

  • Joplin Police Looking for Man Connected to Satellite TV Incidents

    Joplin Police Looking for Man Connected to Satellite TV Incidents

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:40:32 GMT

    "...the associations he's showing that are inaccurate based on what the company is saying."

    More >>

    "...the associations he's showing that are inaccurate based on what the company is saying."

    More >>

  • Murder Suspect Bound Over for Trial

    Murder Suspect Bound Over for Trial

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:38:35 GMT
    Artilius JordanArtilius Jordan
    Artilius JordanArtilius Jordan
    Artilius Jordan, of Joplin, will stand trail for the Christmas Eve murder of Sean Harris. Police say on December 24th, 2017, Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other murder suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital. Jordan appeared in court today (April 5, 2018) and is scheduled to be back in cour...More >>
    Artilius Jordan, of Joplin, will stand trail for the Christmas Eve murder of Sean Harris. Police say on December 24th, 2017, Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other murder suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital. Jordan appeared in court today (April 5, 2018) and is scheduled to be back in cour...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.