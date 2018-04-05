Baxter Springs Tops Colgan in CNC Opener

"It's good for your health, good for your brain, keeps you active, gives you something to do. Good for your body, good for your soul." Cherokee County resident, Kimberly Archie explains the benefits of growing fresh vegetables, soon to become more accessible for Columbus residents dealing with limitations. "We started a new community garden here in town. But we realize some people may not be able to utilize due to transportation issues, or health issues" says Dal...

