With Freezing Temps, Plants/Veggies Could Be In Danger...Some Tips to Keep Them Safe

     Mother Nature is going to change things for us soon.
     A *major* cold-snap is on the way...not to mention the possibility of freezing rain and snow.
Scott Leeper picks through the potatoes at Van Becelaere's Greenhouse and Feed Store in Pittsburg.
Scott Leeper: "Potatoes and onions, and that's about, that's the cold weather part of the season here I'll get ready for."
He's got to pick the right ones to plant, because, potatoes and onions - can survive this cold snap - so long as you take the appropriate precautions.
Glen Oehme, Van Becelaere's Greenhouse & Feed Store: "Like your potato plants that are up, I'd pull dirt up over them or cover them with straw."
There are other veggies and plants that can survive this cold - with help from you. 
Many folks tend to lean toward placing a sheet or plastic over their hard work - but Glen Oehme says that won't cut it.
Oehme: "Putting a sheet or plastic over it is not going to help you, if it was me, I'd cover them with leaves or straw or something like that, it might be a little aggravating after the weather's gone, you gotta clean it all out, but if you're wanting to save them, that's going to be about the only thing you can do."
He's also got some tips for flowers, like roses.
Oehme: "Don't be trimming any roses in that cold weather, because where you cut that rose off, that cold goes right through where you cut them, and it's going to kill your plant."
What you can do however...
Oehme: "If you mulch around the roots real good with mulch, or straw, or leaves, that'll protect your plant." 
And if you have already put in a fair amount of work - Oehme says there's some good news.
Oehme: "Beets, stuff like that, a lot of that stuff you can replant"
That's because we're still early in the growing season - however, he does have some bad news.
Oehme: "Fruit trees, a lot of people have been calling about fruit trees, there's virtually nothing you can do, even if you cover them with plastic or something, that would be good for frost, but not the hard freeze, it's going to bust your buds, it's not going to kill your tree necessarily, but you probably won't get much fruit this year."
As for Leeper, he's taking a leap of faith.
Leeper: "Just put it in the ground and hope for the best, that'll be what I'll be doing."
     Oehme says most trees should survive the cold...but it may take a few weeks for them to re-bud.

