Lions Snap Skid With DH Sweep at Washburn

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Topeka, Kan. -- The Missouri Southern baseball team took both ends of a double-header today at Washburn, taking game one, 8-6 in 11 innings and winning the nightcap 7-5.



Southern (21-13, 9-11 MIAA) got a superb day at the plate in game one from Alex Phillips as he went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, three runs scored and two home runs. Johnny Balsamo scored two runs, while Cory Canterbury had a double, an RBI and a run scored. Alec Alvarez drove in two, while Dan Lenz had an RBI and a run scored. Garan Stephens added a hit and a run.



Corbin Osburn started game one and went six innings, striking out two and allowing four earned runs. Cam Bednar threw three innings with a strikeout, while Brennon Covington threw two innings with three strikeouts to move to 1-0 on the season.



The Lions got a run in the first on an RBI single from Alvarez and made it 4-0 in the second on an RBI from Lenz and a two-run homer from Phillips.



After Washburn (10-24, 4-19 MIAA) had tied it up in the fourth, the Lions answered back with two runs in the fifth on runs from Phillips and Canterbury.



Washburn again tied it with single runs in the seventh and ninth, but another homer from Phillips proved to be the game-winner for the Lions in the 11th.



Game two saw the Lions score three runs in the first on back-to-back-to-back RBI doubles from Phillips, Canterbury and Alvarez.



Washburn scored single runs to get within one (3-2) in the fourth, but the Lions scored two in the fifth on homers from Canterbury and Million to go back up 5-2.



The Ichabods answered back with two in the seventh, but two more from Southern in the eighth proved to be the game-winners. RBIs from Easton Fortuna and Coffee highlighted the inning.



Canterbury went 2-for-5 in the game with a homer, two RBIs and runs scored. Alvarez added two hits, a run and an RBI, while Million had a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. Phillips was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, while Balsamo scored a run of his own. Fortuna and Coffee both drove in runs.

Jared Flores started for the Lions and looked sharp, going six innings and allowing just one earned run. Logan VanWey threw two innings, while Joey Reeves and Covington combined to close out the ninth. Covington got a save, his fourth of the year, while Flores moved to 4-2 on the season.



The series finale between the two teams will most likely be played on Saturday as weather in both Joplin and Topeka will make a game unplayable tomorrow. Stay tuned to www.mssulions.com for that location and time of the series finale.

