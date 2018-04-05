Quantcast

Oklahoma Lawmakers Will Consider More School Funding

By Dowe Quick
    Oklahoma GOP leaders say lawmakers will take up money-raising bills Friday -- a rarity for Oklahoma lawmakers who typically don't go to the Capitol on the final day of the workweek. But a top teachers union leader said Thursday that he did not believe the measures under consideration would be enough to prevent a teacher walkout from stretching into next week.
    Oklahoma Education Association Executive Director David Duvall said Thursday that union officials still are crunching numbers on the proposals to expand tribal gaming and tax certain Internet sales that would generate about $40 million dollars annually.
    Duvall said that union members will decide when to end the walkout that has shuttered some of the state's largest school districts all week, but that he expects teachers to return to the Capitol next week.
    The Senate is expected to take up the two measures on Friday and send them to the Republican Governor Mary Fallin for her signature.
    Fallin has faced the brunt of criticism from teachers, many of whom blame the term-limited governor for supporting tax cuts and generous state subsidies for businesses that have led to declines in state funding for schools and other state services. The governor further raised the ire of teachers after an interview this week in which she likened striking teachers to a "teenage kid that wants a better car."
    The governor signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of about $6,100, or 15 to 18 percent, as well as tens of millions of new dollars for public schools. But many educators said classrooms need more money, joining a movement of teachers that has ignited protests in other Republican-led states including West Virginia, Kentucky and Arizona.
    
 

    "It's good for your health, good for your brain, keeps you active, gives you something to do. Good for your body, good for your soul." Cherokee County resident, Kimberly Archie explains the benefits of growing fresh vegetables, soon to become more accessible for Columbus residents dealing with limitations. "We started a new community garden here in town. But we realize some people may not be able to utilize due to transportation issues, or health issues"
    "...the associations he's showing that are inaccurate based on what the company is saying."

    Artilius Jordan, of Joplin, will stand trail for the Christmas Eve murder of Sean Harris. Police say on December 24th, 2017, Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other murder suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital. Jordan appeared in court today (April 5, 2018) and is scheduled to be back in court on May 3rd, 2018.
