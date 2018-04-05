Monett Wins Bill O'Dell Tournament in Carthage

The Lions snapped a four game losing streak Thursday, sweeping a double header from the Washburn Ichabods.More >>
The Lions scored 10 runs in the 5th to close the game out.More >>
$750 dollars will be up for grabs in the tournament.More >>
The Gorillas took down the Bearcats 5-4 in game two to earn the DH split Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Lions had won 7 of 8 games before getting swept by the Griffons Thursday.More >>
"...the associations he's showing that are inaccurate based on what the company is saying."More >>
An open house lets the public see inside Joplin’s new Early Childhood Center. The school district held a ribbon cutting this afternoon for the center located on South McClelland just north of Irving elementary.More >>
