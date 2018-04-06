Quantcast

Oklahoma Photographer Featured At Joplin Art Walk - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma Photographer Featured At Joplin Art Walk

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

   Joplin's "First Thursday Art Walk" included the works of an award-winning photographer.
    Oklahoma native Michael Louthan set up in the "Urban Art Gallery."
      "I live in Oklahoma. We're not really known for some big scenic vistas, but we are know for wide open spaces," Louthan said. "So, for me it's enjoyable to go out, take my camera, try to capture that and put it on a canvas or a piece of photographic paper. I've enjoyed coming to Joplin and seeing the art community over here, and just enjoying some of the smaller galleries downtown."
    The "First Thursday Art Walk" included featured artists selling their works at nine downtown venues.
    Joplin's next art walk is scheduled for May third.
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Columbus PRIDE Creates Planter Box Program

    Columbus PRIDE Creates Planter Box Program

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:08:48 GMT
    "It's good for your health, good for your brain, keeps you active, gives you something to do. Good for your body, good for your soul." Cherokee County resident, Kimberly Archie explains the benefits of growing fresh vegetables, soon to become more accessible for Columbus residents dealing with limitations. "We started a new community garden here in town. But we realize some people may not be able to utilize due to transportation issues, or health issues" says Dal...More >>
    "It's good for your health, good for your brain, keeps you active, gives you something to do. Good for your body, good for your soul." Cherokee County resident, Kimberly Archie explains the benefits of growing fresh vegetables, soon to become more accessible for Columbus residents dealing with limitations. "We started a new community garden here in town. But we realize some people may not be able to utilize due to transportation issues, or health issues" says Dal...More >>

  • Joplin Police Looking for Man Connected to Satellite TV Incidents

    Joplin Police Looking for Man Connected to Satellite TV Incidents

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:40:32 GMT

    "...the associations he's showing that are inaccurate based on what the company is saying."

    More >>

    "...the associations he's showing that are inaccurate based on what the company is saying."

    More >>

  • Murder Suspect Bound Over for Trial

    Murder Suspect Bound Over for Trial

    Thursday, April 5 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-04-05 22:38:35 GMT
    Artilius JordanArtilius Jordan
    Artilius JordanArtilius Jordan
    Artilius Jordan, of Joplin, will stand trail for the Christmas Eve murder of Sean Harris. Police say on December 24th, 2017, Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other murder suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital. Jordan appeared in court today (April 5, 2018) and is scheduled to be back in cour...More >>
    Artilius Jordan, of Joplin, will stand trail for the Christmas Eve murder of Sean Harris. Police say on December 24th, 2017, Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other murder suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital. Jordan appeared in court today (April 5, 2018) and is scheduled to be back in cour...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.