Oklahoma Photographer Featured At Joplin Art Walk

Joplin's "First Thursday Art Walk" included the works of an award-winning photographer.

Oklahoma native Michael Louthan set up in the "Urban Art Gallery."

"I live in Oklahoma. We're not really known for some big scenic vistas, but we are know for wide open spaces," Louthan said. "So, for me it's enjoyable to go out, take my camera, try to capture that and put it on a canvas or a piece of photographic paper. I've enjoyed coming to Joplin and seeing the art community over here, and just enjoying some of the smaller galleries downtown."

The "First Thursday Art Walk" included featured artists selling their works at nine downtown venues.

Joplin's next art walk is scheduled for May third.

