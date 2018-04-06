KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-6

Quantcast

VADEN MOTION DENIED

  • A Jasper County judge denies a motion to suppress a statement in the trial of the man accused of killing a three-year-old Carl Junction girl.  Jalen Vaden appeared in court on Monday,  claiming a  statement he gave to police without an attorney present should be inadmissible.  After reviewing audio and video recordings Judge David Mouton finds Vaden was read his "Miranda Rights" and did not invoke his right to counsel.

KENDALL PACKAGING EXPANSION

  • Kendall Packaging in Pittsburg holds an open house to unveil an expansion of its plant.  The $10-Million dollar expansion added 60,000 square feet which includes new offices and a workout facility.  It creates an opportunity for 18 new jobs.  The Wisconsin-based company has been around since 1948.

TEACHER WALKOUT

  • Oklahoma's legislature is taking up revenue-raising bills today, after thousands of striking teachers stage a fourth straight day of demonstrations at the capitol.  The bills aren't expected to increase the dwindling education budget, a key sticking point.  But lawmakers say the bills would reassure teachers the money is there for pay raises.

U.S. versus CHINA

  • President Trump has ordered the U.S. trade representative to consider an additional $100-Billion dollars in tariffs on Chinese goods.  The president also instructed the Secretary of Agriculture to find a way to protect American farmers and agricultural interests.  The move is the latest in a trade spat between the U.S. and China, with the Chinese targeting American products ranging from soybeans to passenger cars.

