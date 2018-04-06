Tank or Bank: "A Quiet Place" Preview & Tawnya's Top 5 (Weekend of 4-6 thru 4-8)

Quantcast

Four new movies open in the 4-states this weekend….

  • The new thriller “A Quiet Place” is written and directed by John Krasinski and opens in wide release this weekend.  The suspense grows as a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.  “A Quiet Place” is rated PG-13.

  • Also out in wide release, the comedy “Blockers”.  It’s about the parents of three girls, who basically flip out when they discover their daughters’ have made a pact to lose their virginity on prom night.  “Blockers” is rated R and is showing in Pittsburg, Joplin, Parsons, Miami, and Neosho.

  • Looking for inspiration?  In the “The Miracle Season” – the tragic death of Iowa City volleyball star inspires her coach and teammates to band together and try to win the state championship.  “The Miracle Season” is rated P-G and is showing in Pittsburg and Joplin.

  • What really happened?  On July 18, 1969, Senator Ted Kennedy drives his car off a bridge on Massachusetts' Chappaquiddick Island. The accident results in the death of his 28-year old campaign strategist.  The film recounts the investigation into the mysterious and scandalous events.  “Chappaquiddick” is rated P-G 13 and also showing in Pittsburg and Joplin.

Tawnya’s Top Five (Weekend of 4-6 thru 4-8)

  1. A Quiet Place
  2. Ready Player One
  3. Blockers
  4. Black Panther
  5. Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
