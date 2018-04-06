Tank or Bank: "A Quiet Place" Preview & Tawnya's Top 5 (Weekend of 4-6 thru 4-8)

Four new movies open in the 4-states this weekend….
- The new thriller “A Quiet Place” is written and directed by John Krasinski and opens in wide release this weekend. The suspense grows as a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. “A Quiet Place” is rated PG-13.
- Also out in wide release, the comedy “Blockers”. It’s about the parents of three girls, who basically flip out when they discover their daughters’ have made a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. “Blockers” is rated R and is showing in Pittsburg, Joplin, Parsons, Miami, and Neosho.
- Looking for inspiration? In the “The Miracle Season” – the tragic death of Iowa City volleyball star inspires her coach and teammates to band together and try to win the state championship. “The Miracle Season” is rated P-G and is showing in Pittsburg and Joplin.
- What really happened? On July 18, 1969, Senator Ted Kennedy drives his car off a bridge on Massachusetts' Chappaquiddick Island. The accident results in the death of his 28-year old campaign strategist. The film recounts the investigation into the mysterious and scandalous events. “Chappaquiddick” is rated P-G 13 and also showing in Pittsburg and Joplin.
Tawnya’s Top Five (Weekend of 4-6 thru 4-8)
- A Quiet Place
- Ready Player One
- Blockers
- Black Panther
- Tyler Perry’s Acrimony