Suspect Charged in Nevada, MO Drug Bust

A Nevada, Missouri man is arrested and charged after authorities execute a search warrant.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Nevada Police searched a home in the 1600 block of North Main Street after reports of illegal drug activity. Authorities say when they served the search warrant, several people were at the home including the man reportedly involved in the illegal drug activity.

During the search of the home, police found illegal drugs (suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids better known as K2 or spice) and drug paraphernalia. They also seized a large amount of cash suspected to be proceeds from the distribution of drugs and two handguns after finding that the man was prohibited from possessing firearms.

27-year-old Justin Nolan was arrested and taken to the Vernon County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond. He is charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Class C Felony) and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm (Class D Felony).

Nevada Police say the suspected drug evidence has been sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for analysis.

Police urge residents contact them with any information that would be helpful to combat crime. For questions regarding crime prevention techniques or to start a Neighborhood Watch Program, contact the Nevada Police Department at (417) 448-5100. To report criminal activities call 911 or us the Tip Hotline (417) 667-8477. Any and all information will be kept confidential.