Case Dismissed Against Suspect in Murder Case

The prosecutor's office has dropped charges against one of two suspects in a Christmas Eve murder in Joplin.

Police say on December 24th, 2017, Artilius Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Sean Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital.

The prosecution says due to lack of evidence against Moses Ramsey, the charges against him have been dropped and the case is dismissed.

Artilius Jordan was bound over for trial.

