Case Dismissed Against Carthage Assault Suspect

The prosecution has dropped charges against one of two suspects in a Carthage assault case.

On January 9th, 2018, Carthage police responded to 1142 S. River St. for two people who had been shot. Authorities say the shooting was a result of a drug deal. According to court documents, two males, one a 16-year-old, were at a home for an alleged drug deal when police say a male walked into the room where they all were and stated "You have to give me everything you have" and allegedly starting shooting a .40 caliber gun. 21-year-old Austin Chisolm was shot once in the shoulder area. The juvenile male was shot in the pelvic area.

Timothy McLeod and Nathaniel Woods were charged in the case, but yesterday, the prosecution dismissed the charges against Timothy McLeod due to lack of evidence.

Nathaniel Woods is charged with two counts of first degree assault and attempted robbery.

