Run the 66 Route - April 14

Run The 66 Route is brought to you by the Webb City Chamber of Commerce and Brian Massey & Josh DeTar, Edward Jones and operates in conjunction with the Spring Festival in the community. Run The 66 Route participants will enjoy a run or walk on historic Route 66 and all the rich history she has to offer. Each 5K entrant will receive a special edition Run The 66 Route soft shirt, limited edition finisher award, and other sponsor partner goodies. The beer garden will be open for runners 21 & over and will be provided a beer token. Chair massages will also be provided by DriftAway Day Spa. This event will be timed by Twelveone Race Management.

Hosted by Twelveone Group and Webb City Area Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, April 14 at 8 AM - 10 AM

Webb City Area Chamber of Commerce

112 W Broadway St, Webb City, Missouri 64870.

Sign up by this link: https://localraces.com/events/webb-city-mo/run-the-66-route

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/330501264091871/

Volunteer: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080c49acab22a3fc1-runthe