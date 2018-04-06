Quantcast

Hairball Concert - June 8

Hosted by Kansas Crossing Casino and Hairball

Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won't forget. A band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! The lights, sound, video screens, smoke, fire, blood, bombs, confetti, spiders, snakes & monsters (oh my) and the screaming hoards of rabid Hairball fans create an event – an event that hits you so hard, it'll take a few days to recover! Rock & Roll will NEVER die!!!

Vocalists Bobby, Kris and Joe Dandy lead the band through a 2+ hour, mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night.

The motor that drives the Hairball dragster consists of Freaky on the electric bass, Billy on the drums, and Happy on the lead guitar. These Rock & Roll soldiers pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time, while adding their own style and flare that they've cultivated over decades of tireless performing. These guys live and breathe Rock & Roll!

2017 finds Hairball celebrating its 17th year of rocking hundreds of thousands of people across the country. Every day it adds more characters, more pyrotechnics, more lights, more sound, more props, more surprises…more everything! While Happy often tells the audience "Today is the first day is the rest of your life!" Hairball performs every show as though it could be its last. Every night is a 100% full-on, no-holds-barred, exciting, chaotic, fiery party that has to be experienced to be believed!

As important to Hairball as the music are its fans. While many bands claim to have the best fans in the world, Hairball actually has! Whether they're 8 or 85, Hairball fans bring an unparalleled enthusiasm and energy to the show that completes the Arena Rock experience. Hairball knows it wouldn't exist without its fans, and takes every opportunity to let them know that. Whether it's a pre-show meet and greet, hanging out at the merch booth, or chatting online, Hairball has a lot in common with its fans and it's always a good time when they get together.

Don't confuse Hairball with the countless "'80s Tribute" bands across the country. Hairball is an event; an attitude and expression of music and showmanship that isn't a retro-flashback. It's a way of life…and it's not going away!

Must be 21+ to attend

THIS IS A GENERAL ADMISSION - STANDING ROOM ONLY SHOW!

    The prosecution has dropped charges against one of two suspects in a Carthage assault case. On January 9th, 2018, Carthage police responded to 1142 S. River St. for two people who had been shot.  Authorities say the shooting was a result of a drug deal. According to court documents, two males, one a 16-year-old, were at a home for an alleged drug deal when police say a male walked into the room where they all were and stated "You have to give me everything you have&q...
    The prosecutor's office has dropped charges against one of two suspects in a Christmas Eve murder in Joplin. Police say on December 24th, 2017, Artilius Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Sean Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital. The prosecution says due to lack of evidence against Mo...
    A Nevada, Missouri man is arrested and charged after authorities execute a search warrant. On Wednesday, April 4th, Nevada Police searched a home in the 1600 block of North Main Street after reports of illegal drug activity.  Authorities say when they served the search warrant, several people were at the home including the man reportedly involved in the illegal drug activity. During the search of the home, police found illegal drugs (suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, sy...
    Weekly Classes and Events Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department – PM Zumba Class, Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. Pittsburg Public Library – Story Time, Mondays at 6:30 pm, Tuesdays at 10:00 am, and Wednesdays at 10:00 am, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg,...
    Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at 41 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need. Area blood reserves currently are critically short of O negative and A negative types CBCO strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. A negative and O negative blo...
    Diamond High School will be performing Disney's The Little Mermaid April 5, 6, & 7 at 7:00 p.m. in the high school commons. Adult tickets are $7.00 and students are $5.00. Children 12 years old and younger will receive free admission when dressed as a princess or a pirate. Light-up wands and tridents will be for sale for $5.00. Proceeds will benefit the Diamond High School Theatre and Music Departments.
