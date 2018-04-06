Opening of Pittsburg Farmers' Market - April 14

Friday, April 6 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:10:30 GMT
The prosecution has dropped charges against one of two suspects in a Carthage assault case. On January 9th, 2018, Carthage police responded to 1142 S. River St. for two people who had been shot. Authorities say the shooting was a result of a drug deal. According to court documents, two males, one a 16-year-old, were at a home for an alleged drug deal when police say a male walked into the room where they all were and stated "You have to give me everything you have&q...More >>
Friday, April 6 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:38:52 GMT
The prosecutor's office has dropped charges against one of two suspects in a Christmas Eve murder in Joplin. Police say on December 24th, 2017, Artilius Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Sean Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital. The prosecution says due to lack of evidence against Mo...More >>
Friday, April 6 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:24:16 GMT
A Nevada, Missouri man is arrested and charged after authorities execute a search warrant. On Wednesday, April 4th, Nevada Police searched a home in the 1600 block of North Main Street after reports of illegal drug activity. Authorities say when they served the search warrant, several people were at the home including the man reportedly involved in the illegal drug activity. During the search of the home, police found illegal drugs (suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, sy...More >>
Friday, April 6 2018 8:35 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:35:20 GMT
VADEN MOTION DENIED A Jasper County judge denies a motion to suppress a statement in the trial of the man accused of killing a three-year-old Carl Junction girl. Jalen Vaden appeared in court on Monday, claiming a statement he gave to police without an attorney present should be inadmissible. After reviewing audio and video recordings Judge David Mouton finds Vaden was read his "Miranda Rights" and did not invoke his right to counsel. KENDALL PAC...More >>
Thursday, April 5 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-04-05 23:08:48 GMT
"It's good for your health, good for your brain, keeps you active, gives you something to do. Good for your body, good for your soul." Cherokee County resident, Kimberly Archie explains the benefits of growing fresh vegetables, soon to become more accessible for Columbus residents dealing with limitations. "We started a new community garden here in town. But we realize some people may not be able to utilize due to transportation issues, or health issues" says Dal...More >>
Thursday, March 29 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-03-29 17:18:35 GMT
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is the sole local provider of blood for patients at 41 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need. Area blood reserves currently are critically short of O negative and A negative types CBCO strives for area blood reserves to be at around a three-day supply for all blood types. A negative and O negative blo...More >>
Thursday, March 29 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:28:33 GMT
On Friday, April 6th, Mo-Kan Square Dancers will sponsor a dance with Jay Wright calling. This will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec Building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada. Admission is $5 for adult dancers and $3 for youth dancers. All area dancers are invited to attend. For more information call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226, or the Eberts at 417-667-3069.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-03-28 22:22:57 GMT
Diamond High School will be performing Disney's The Little Mermaid April 5, 6, & 7 at 7:00 p.m. in the high school commons. Adult tickets are $7.00 and students are $5.00. Children 12 years old and younger will receive free admission when dressed as a princess or a pirate. Light-up wands and tridents will be for sale for $5.00. Proceeds will benefit the Diamond High School Theatre and Music Departments. More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:36:47 GMT
Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, KS is proud to announce the next Quarterly Exhibit opening April 2nd and continuing through June 28th. In keeping with the second quarterly exhibits in recognizing the coal camps of the Southeast Kansas coal fields, the next installment in this series will feature Scammon. Scammon, located in Cherokee County, is the home of the first deep shaft coal mine which was sunk in 1874. This exhibit will provide an overview of this town’s history, with foc...More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:48:57 GMT
Sunday April 1 • 6:30 a.m. - Big Brutus Easter Sunday Sunrise Service • 11:00 a.m. - Grand Opening Revival and Easter Egg Hunt at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburg Tuesday April 3 • Great Gorilla Games at PSU's Weede Physical Education Building. Numerous high schools from the region go head-to-head in technology-based competitions. • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center Wednesday April 4 • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas...More >>
Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:37:04 GMT
2018 Neosho City Wide Garage Sale Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce 216 W Spring St, Neosho, Missouri 64850 Make plans to attend the 30th Annual "Missouri's Largest Garage Sale" The Neosho City Wide Garage Sale on Friday and Saturday April 6th & 7th, 2018. Over 400 Sales located all over Neosho, MO. https://www.facebook.com/events/500297147038320/More >>
Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:18 PM EST2018-02-13 23:18:45 GMT
Missouri’s Largest Garage Sale Coming Soon NEOSHO, MO – The 30th Annual Missouri’s Largest Garage Sale in Neosho is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 6th and 7th. The two-day event will begin at 7:00 a.m. each day and will be held regardless of the weather, rain or shine. The event is always a huge draw for the town and with the weather looking like it’s going to be beautiful, we are expecting even more traffic to come in. &n...More >>
Monday, April 2 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-04-02 18:38:06 GMT
The Hope for MS Foundations will host Move & Shake for Multiple Sclerosis on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 in Frontenac, KS. The 6th Annual Zumbathon and Vendor Fair will include plenty of action and music. The fund raising event will include door prizes, goodie bags, a silent auction, vendor fair, face painting and more. Licensed Zumba instructors from throughout the area will be leading the event. Multiple Sclerosis is a progressive, neurological disease that affects 400,000 ...More >>
Monday, April 2 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-04-02 17:13:39 GMT
The Inaugural Jefferson Highway Coin and Collector Show is coming to Lamar, MO. The new event will be at the Thiebaud Auditorium on April 7th, 2018 and will shine the spotlight on Lamar's historical connection to the Jefferson Highway. The Jefferson Highway was an early North-South automobile route that came into existence a century ago. Intended to connect New Orleans, LA with Winnipeg in Canada, the route took its name from Thomas Jefferson and the Louisiana Purchase that brought...More >>
