Opening of Pittsburg Farmers' Market - April 14

The prosecution has dropped charges against one of two suspects in a Carthage assault case. On January 9th, 2018, Carthage police responded to 1142 S. River St. for two people who had been shot. Authorities say the shooting was a result of a drug deal. According to court documents, two males, one a 16-year-old, were at a home for an alleged drug deal when police say a male walked into the room where they all were and stated "You have to give me everything you have&q...

