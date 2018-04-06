Pittsburg Farmers' Market: Earth Day Activities for Kids - April 21

Saturday, April 21 at 8 AM
Pittsburg Farmers' Market
119 E 11th St, Pittsburg, Kansas 66762
Join us on Earth Day at the market as we will have our first kids day of the year. We will have a fun craft activity using recycled items from our local recycle plant. Plus we have live music that day and many vendors! The activities start at 9 am until we close.
