Slideshow: Boys and Girls Club Hosts OK Students During Walkout

The Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri in Joplin hosts more than 100 kids from Ottawa County, Oklahoma schools. Some Oklahoma schools are closed due to a teacher walkout for more education funding and pay.
There were plenty of activities for the kids, even ice cream sundaes!
The Boys and Girls Club hosted the day for free and picked the students up from their site in Miami, OK and drove them to Joplin and back.
