Kansas License Plates Undergo Changes

Topeka, KS -

License plates in Kansas will be getting a makeover. The new plates will flat instead of embossed. The Department of Revenue will stop accepting orders for personalized plates during the transition process, between April 27th and August 1st.

"This new process will eliminate the millions of dollars worth of license plate inventory that sits in county offices across the state and often goes unused," Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said. "Plus, personalized plate customers will no longer have to go back in to the office to pick up their new plate when it's produced. The new system offers more convenience for customers."

Oklahoma, Nebraska and Texas are counted among the other states with flat plates.
 

