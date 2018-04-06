Kansas AG Calls For School Funding Legislation Before April Break

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is pleading with lawmakers to approve a plan for increasing spending on public schools before taking their annual spring break.

Schmidt sent a letter Friday to legislative leaders in both parties to express his "profound concern" that no education funding bill has passed.

The House and Senate have passed rival school funding plans, and negotiators for the two chambers were expected to start talks Friday.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in October that the state's current funding of more than $4 billion a year is insufficient under the state constitution. Schmidt's office has until April 30 to report on how lawmakers responded.

However the legislature is scheduled to start its annual break Saturday and reconvene April 26 -- a mere four days before the court's deadline.

Schmidt said his office needs "adequate time" to prepare a report.

In his letter to lawmakers Schmidt writes "I implore you: Do not adjourn for an April recess without finishing this legislation."

Kansas Governor Colyer has also urged legislators to postpone the start of their break until they have approved school funding legislation.

Legislative leaders contemplated working through the weekend.



