Coffeyville Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting

Police arrest a man in connection with a January shooting in Coffeyville, KS.

Authorities say the shooting happened in or around a vehicle parked at 412 E. 4th Street on January 10th, 2018. Police say 60-year-old Donald Collins was shot and taken to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and later transferred to St. John's in Tulsa for surgery. Collins did not die.

24-year-old Lester G. Fullard, also known as "Bam", was arrested on April 3rd and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle. The Coffeyville man was taken to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections.

"Our police officers and investigators worked extremely hard on this investigation, gathering everything needed to apprehend the individual responsible for this violent crime and laying the foundation for a successful prosecution," said Police Chief Kwin Bromley.