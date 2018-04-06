Quantcast

Court rules preventing felon gun ownership constitutional

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled that a state law preventing gun ownership by felons doesn't violate their constitutional rights.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the majority of the judges found this week that Jack Alpert hadn't proven his case. Court documents say Alpert had pleaded guilty and served time in prison twice for felony controlled substance possession counts in the 1970s.

In 1986, he was granted a federal license to deal firearms. He founded the Missouri Bullet Company in 2007 and later expanded operations so that the company could manufacture ammunition. Issues arose when the Missouri legislature expanded prohibitions on felons possessing or owning firearms in 2008.

Alpert filed the case to find out the status of his gun rights, even though he hadn't been charged with firearms possession.

