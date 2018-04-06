Baxter Springs Officer Returns to Full Duty

The Baxter Springs Police Department welcomes Officer Jimmy Hamilton back to full duty today (April 6,2018).

Hamilton was severely injured on September 30th, 2017. Hamilton and two other Baxter Springs officers responded to a call on West 11th Street. The suspect, Harvey Raymond Ortberg, set fire to a woman, Sharon Horn, and officers Jimmy Hamilton and Justin Butler. Officer Darryl Nadeau was injured trying to put out the fires.

Horn later died. Hamilton was sent to a burn unit in Springfield. Butler and Nadeau were treated in Joplin.

Hamilton had been on light duty since January but is now cleared for full duty!

