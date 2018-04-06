Baxter Springs Officer Returns to Full Duty

The Baxter Springs Police Department welcomes Officer Jimmy Hamilton back to full duty today (April 6,2018).
Hamilton was severely injured on September 30th, 2017. Hamilton and two other Baxter Springs officers responded to a call on West 11th Street. The suspect, Harvey Raymond Ortberg, set fire to a woman, Sharon Horn, and officers Jimmy Hamilton and Justin Butler. Officer Darryl Nadeau was injured trying to put out the fires.
Horn later died. Hamilton was sent to a burn unit in Springfield. Butler and Nadeau were treated in Joplin.
Hamilton had been on light duty since January but is now cleared for full duty!
Friday, April 6 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:41:46 GMT
The City of Pittsburg has closed part of West 5th Street, between Pine and Broadway Street downtown. Officials say they received a call about an unsafe structure at 113 W. 5th Street. They say building safety officials responded to the complaint and verified that the building had moved since last inspection. The City is speaking with the property owner about demolishing the building. Officials decided to close the portion of the street near it due to heavy wind...More >>
The City of Pittsburg has closed part of West 5th Street, between Pine and Broadway Street downtown. Officials say they received a call about an unsafe structure at 113 W. 5th Street. They say building safety officials responded to the complaint and verified that the building had moved since last inspection. The City is speaking with the property owner about demolishing the building. Officials decided to close the portion of the street near it due to heavy wind...More >>
Friday, April 6 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:27:22 GMT
The Baxter Springs Police Department welcomes Officer Jimmy Hamilton back to full duty today (April 6,2018). Hamilton was severely injured on September 30th, 2017. Hamilton and two other Baxter Springs officers responded to a call on West 11th Street. The suspect, Harvey Raymond Ortberg, set fire to a woman, Sharon Horn, and officers Jimmy Hamilton and Justin Butler. Officer Darryl Nadeau was injured trying to put out the fires. Horn later died. Hamilton was sent to a burn unit ...More >>
The Baxter Springs Police Department welcomes Officer Jimmy Hamilton back to full duty today (April 6,2018). Hamilton was severely injured on September 30th, 2017. Hamilton and two other Baxter Springs officers responded to a call on West 11th Street. The suspect, Harvey Raymond Ortberg, set fire to a woman, Sharon Horn, and officers Jimmy Hamilton and Justin Butler. Officer Darryl Nadeau was injured trying to put out the fires. Horn later died. Hamilton was sent to a burn unit ...More >>
Friday, April 6 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:10:30 GMT
The prosecution has dropped charges against one of two suspects in a Carthage assault case. On January 9th, 2018, Carthage police responded to 1142 S. River St. for two people who had been shot. Authorities say the shooting was a result of a drug deal. According to court documents, two males, one a 16-year-old, were at a home for an alleged drug deal when police say a male walked into the room where they all were and stated "You have to give me everything you have&q...More >>
The prosecution has dropped charges against one of two suspects in a Carthage assault case. On January 9th, 2018, Carthage police responded to 1142 S. River St. for two people who had been shot. Authorities say the shooting was a result of a drug deal. According to court documents, two males, one a 16-year-old, were at a home for an alleged drug deal when police say a male walked into the room where they all were and stated "You have to give me everything you have&q...More >>
Friday, April 6 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:38:52 GMT
The prosecutor's office has dropped charges against one of two suspects in a Christmas Eve murder in Joplin. Police say on December 24th, 2017, Artilius Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Sean Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital. The prosecution says due to lack of evidence against Mo...More >>
The prosecutor's office has dropped charges against one of two suspects in a Christmas Eve murder in Joplin. Police say on December 24th, 2017, Artilius Jordan went into an apartment on South Byers in Joplin and confronted Harris, believing Sean Harris was having an affair with his girlfriend. Police say the other suspect, Moses Ramsey, encouraged Jordan to shoot Harris, which he allegedly did. Harris died at the hospital. The prosecution says due to lack of evidence against Mo...More >>
Friday, April 6 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:24:16 GMT
A Nevada, Missouri man is arrested and charged after authorities execute a search warrant. On Wednesday, April 4th, Nevada Police searched a home in the 1600 block of North Main Street after reports of illegal drug activity. Authorities say when they served the search warrant, several people were at the home including the man reportedly involved in the illegal drug activity. During the search of the home, police found illegal drugs (suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, sy...More >>
A Nevada, Missouri man is arrested and charged after authorities execute a search warrant. On Wednesday, April 4th, Nevada Police searched a home in the 1600 block of North Main Street after reports of illegal drug activity. Authorities say when they served the search warrant, several people were at the home including the man reportedly involved in the illegal drug activity. During the search of the home, police found illegal drugs (suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, sy...More >>