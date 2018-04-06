Pittsburg Street Closed Due to Unsafe Structure

The City of Pittsburg has closed part of West 5th Street, between Pine and Broadway Street downtown. Officials say they received a call about an unsafe structure at 113 W. 5th Street. They say building safety officials responded to the complaint and verified that the building had moved since last inspection. The City is speaking with the property owner about demolishing the building. Officials decided to close the portion of the street near it due to heavy winds and inclement weather conditions.

A portion of the street, east of 5th Street Bar & Grill, will remain open to allow access to the restaurant's north entrance. The north sidewalk along 5th Street will also remain open to pedestrians.