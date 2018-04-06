Former Police Chief Speaks About Her Arrest by Local Sheriff's Office

We sat down with former police chief about why she wouldn't let local officials arrest her husband.More >>
We sat down with former police chief about why she wouldn't let local officials arrest her husband.More >>
"...the associations he's showing that are inaccurate based on what the company is saying."More >>
"...the associations he's showing that are inaccurate based on what the company is saying."More >>
"I think a lot of small businesses hesitate to build in Joplin."More >>
"I think a lot of small businesses hesitate to build in Joplin."More >>
Take a moment to appreciate a country that has been through a lot of hurt, but is all the more stronger.More >>
Take a moment to appreciate a country that has been through a lot of hurt, but is all the more stronger.More >>
Another "skimmer" has been found, but police say this one was discovered in a peculiar way.More >>
Another "skimmer" has been found, but police say this one was discovered in a peculiar way.More >>
A temporary restraining order has been filed against the operator by the State of Kansas to begin a legal transfer process.More >>
A temporary restraining order has been filed against the operator by the State of Kansas to begin a legal transfer process.More >>
The "Spirit Tree" was nothing more than a symbol. But in the aftermath of the Joplin tornado, survivors say symbols were a godsend.More >>
The "Spirit Tree" was nothing more than a symbol. But in the aftermath of the Joplin tornado, survivors say symbols were a godsend.More >>
The bill also proposes "presumption of negligence" by school districts that wouldn't allow conceal carry.More >>
The bill also proposes "presumption of negligence" by school districts that wouldn't allow conceal carry.More >>
There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season. This year, there will be upwards of 300.More >>
There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season. This year, there will be upwards of 300.More >>
The woman discovered a lock of hair she kept of her daughter has been stolen from her car.More >>
The woman discovered a lock of hair she kept of her daughter has been stolen from her car.More >>