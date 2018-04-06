Kansas Governor to Recognize PSU National Championship Team

The Cardinals will face either Fort Scott or Olathe West in the championship game Saturday evening.More >>
The Cardinals will face either Fort Scott or Olathe West in the championship game Saturday evening.More >>
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer and multiple state legislators will come to Pittsburg State University next week to honor the NCAA Division II Men's Indoor Track & Field National Championship team.More >>
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer and multiple state legislators will come to Pittsburg State University next week to honor the NCAA Division II Men's Indoor Track & Field National Championship team.More >>
The Lions snapped a four game losing streak Thursday, sweeping a double header from the Washburn Ichabods.More >>
The Lions snapped a four game losing streak Thursday, sweeping a double header from the Washburn Ichabods.More >>
The Lions scored 10 runs in the 5th to close the game out.More >>
The Lions scored 10 runs in the 5th to close the game out.More >>
$750 dollars will be up for grabs in the tournament.More >>
$750 dollars will be up for grabs in the tournament.More >>
We sat down with former police chief about why she wouldn't let local officials arrest her husband.More >>
We sat down with former police chief about why she wouldn't let local officials arrest her husband.More >>