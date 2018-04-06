Kansas Governor to Recognize PSU National Championship Team

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer and multiple state legislators will come to Pittsburg State University next week to honor the NCAA Division II Men's Indoor Track & Field National Championship team. The celebratory event will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at the Robert W. Plaster Center. The public is invited to attend.



Colyer will be joined by Sen. Richard Hilderbrand and Reps. Adam Lusker and Monica Murnan. The elected leaders each will present an official proclamation from the state in honor of the national championship team.



Pittsburg State President Steve Scott and head track & field coach Russ Jewett will speak on behalf of the university.



"We are pleased to welcome our state leaders to Pittsburg State to help us celebrate this amazing track & field team," Scott said. "We know they each have very busy schedules, and it means a lot that they're taking the time to come here to acknowledge this tremendous accomplishment."



The Pitt State men claimed the program's first ever national championship last month by edging two-time defending national champion Tiffin University by one point, 49 to 48.



During next week's event, those in attendance will have the opportunity to take a photo with Gus Gorilla and the national championship trophy.