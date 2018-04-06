Carthage Chooses Winner For Official Maple Leaf Artwork,

Image by: Mary Jo Little CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -
A winner is chosen for an artwork contest in Carthage. Residents got a chance to submit their work for the annual Maple Leaf Festival. The theme this year is “Magic of Maple Leaf” and the Maple Leaf Festival committee chose the work of Mary Jo Little, who happens to be a staffer at the Carthage chamber of commerce. The artwork will appear in coordinating marketing, including the official brochure for the annual city celebration and will also be printed on official festival gear.