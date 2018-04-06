Quantcast

Some Afton Residents See Spike in Utility Bill - KOAM TV 7

Some Afton Residents See Spike in Utility Bill

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
AFTON, OKLAHOMA -

"There's no way it's 500 dollars"

Cheryl Gregory was shocked when she got her gas, water, trash and sewer bill saying she owed 535 dollars for the month, about five times more than her usual bill.

"So I had been paying 70 to 90 dollars and then they're saying on top of that, they're saying it's another 200 and something"

She called the city hall and they said she has been under billed for the two years she's lived in Afton.  

"They said there was a problem with the meters, never read right. I guess since the beginning of time, nobody read the meters right"

The mayor of Afton says it was a case of human error, that not all the meter readings had been entered.

"During the three cold months of the winter, we found that some of our accounts didn't account for all of the usage in the monthly bill and when we performed our reconciliation to gather all that together, it all hit at once for several residents" says Mayor George Mantooth.

But Cheryl had been already been paying the usual amounts all winter.

So now, Afton residents will be using their wallets to pick up the slack for some months to come. 

"We're working with them to give them until July and extend out those payments through the 4 or 5 months to allow them to kind of meter that out. So it doesn't hit them all at once"

The city is implementing a new hand held computer system that will take pictures of meters to avoid this from happening again.

 George Mantooth says anyone needing a payment extension can stop by the city hall. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Some Afton Residents See Spike in Utility Bill

    Some Afton Residents See Spike in Utility Bill

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:52:03 GMT
    "There's no way it's 500 dollars" Cheryl Gregory was shocked when she got her gas, water, trash and sewer bill saying she owed 535 dollars for the month, about five times more than her usual bill. "So I had been paying 70 to 90 dollars and then they're saying on top of that, they're saying it's another 200 and something" She called the city hall and they said she has been under billed for the two years she's lived in Afton.   "They said...More >>
    "There's no way it's 500 dollars" Cheryl Gregory was shocked when she got her gas, water, trash and sewer bill saying she owed 535 dollars for the month, about five times more than her usual bill. "So I had been paying 70 to 90 dollars and then they're saying on top of that, they're saying it's another 200 and something" She called the city hall and they said she has been under billed for the two years she's lived in Afton.   "They said...More >>

  • Former Police Chief Speaks About Her Arrest by Local Sheriff's Office

    Former Police Chief Speaks About Her Arrest by Local Sheriff's Office

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:37 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:37:18 GMT

    We sat down with former police chief about why she wouldn't let local officials arrest her husband.

    More >>

    We sat down with former police chief about why she wouldn't let local officials arrest her husband.

    More >>

  • Pittsburg Street Closed Due to Unsafe Structure

    Pittsburg Street Closed Due to Unsafe Structure

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:41:46 GMT
    The City of Pittsburg has closed part of West 5th Street, between Pine and Broadway Street downtown.  Officials say they received a call about an unsafe structure at 113 W. 5th Street.  They say building safety officials responded to the complaint and verified that the building had moved since last inspection.  The City is speaking with the property owner about demolishing the building.  Officials decided to close the portion of the street near it due to heavy wind...More >>
    The City of Pittsburg has closed part of West 5th Street, between Pine and Broadway Street downtown.  Officials say they received a call about an unsafe structure at 113 W. 5th Street.  They say building safety officials responded to the complaint and verified that the building had moved since last inspection.  The City is speaking with the property owner about demolishing the building.  Officials decided to close the portion of the street near it due to heavy wind...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.