Some Afton Residents See Spike in Utility Bill

"There's no way it's 500 dollars"

Cheryl Gregory was shocked when she got her gas, water, trash and sewer bill saying she owed 535 dollars for the month, about five times more than her usual bill.

"So I had been paying 70 to 90 dollars and then they're saying on top of that, they're saying it's another 200 and something"

She called the city hall and they said she has been under billed for the two years she's lived in Afton.

"They said there was a problem with the meters, never read right. I guess since the beginning of time, nobody read the meters right"

The mayor of Afton says it was a case of human error, that not all the meter readings had been entered.

"During the three cold months of the winter, we found that some of our accounts didn't account for all of the usage in the monthly bill and when we performed our reconciliation to gather all that together, it all hit at once for several residents" says Mayor George Mantooth.

But Cheryl had been already been paying the usual amounts all winter.

So now, Afton residents will be using their wallets to pick up the slack for some months to come.

"We're working with them to give them until July and extend out those payments through the 4 or 5 months to allow them to kind of meter that out. So it doesn't hit them all at once"

The city is implementing a new hand held computer system that will take pictures of meters to avoid this from happening again.

George Mantooth says anyone needing a payment extension can stop by the city hall.