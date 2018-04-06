Quantcast

Kansas Lawmakers Will Work On Education Funding Over The Weekend

By Dowe Quick
    Kansas lawmakers will resume negotiations tomorrow on a final version of an education funding plan aimed at meeting a state Supreme Court mandate to boost spending on public schools.
    That was the word from lead House negotiator and Republican state Representative Fred Patton of Topeka.
    Negotiators for the House and Senate had several rounds of talks Friday afternoon and evening but did not come closer to resolving the core issue of how much to increase spending.
    The House passed a plan to phase in a roughly $520 million increase over five years, and the Senate's figure is $274 million.
    The Supreme Court ruled in October that the state's current funding of more than $4 billion a year is insufficient under the state constitution.
       Attorney General Derek Schmidt has until April 30 to report to the high court on how the GOP-controlled Legislature responded to an education funding ruling last fall.
     Schmidt sent a letter Friday to legislative leaders in both parties, saying his office needs "adequate time" to prepare its report and he was expressing his "profound concern" that no school funding bill has passed.
      Lawmakers were scheduled to begin a two-and-a half week recess Saturday, but Schmidt urged them to remain in Topeka until they reach a school funding agreement.
 

