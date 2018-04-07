Frontenac Moves And Shakes For MS

The Hope for MS Foundation held a fundraiser in the fight against multiple sclerosis today in Frontenac, Kansas. Fozens of people showed-up for the sixth annual Move and Shake Zumbathon for MS event. Not only could participants burn calories in the high school gym, they could pick up goodies at the vendor fair. The money will go toward helping people who live with MS; support that can make a big difference in their lives.

Event organizer Gina Peak says, "Some of the things we do seem very small. Buying a scooter battery, that's not a huge amount of money, but if you're living with this disability it could be money that you do not have. And if you don't have the scooter batteries, the scooters aren't going to function."

For more information on the hope for m-s foundation and a list of events, follow the link below

www.hopeformsfoundation.org