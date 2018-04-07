Quantcast

Transgender Advocates Hold Workshop At Pitt State

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The Kansas Statewide Transgender Education Project, or K-STEP, visits Pittsburg hoping to teach the community what it means to be transgender. In the  workshop held at Pittsburg State, advocates discussed issues facing transgender people in society. Topics ranged from personal stories of discrimination to the biology of a trans person's brain. Another key talking point was ending any negative perceptions of transgender people. A 2016 UCLA study estimates there are more than 1.4 million adults who identify as transgender in America.

