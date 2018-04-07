Joplin Police Search for Assault Subject

Joplin police are hunting a suspect after a man entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama just after midnight Saturday morning and physically assaulted a juvenile female.

The girl woke up and discovered him in her bedroom. The suspect injured the female before fleeing the house on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. And residents are urged to check window locks and report suspicious activity.

Officers and detectives are actively seeking the suspect and investigating the case. He was described as a white male in his 30’s wearing dark clothing.

In a Facebook post police asked anyone with any information to contact them at 417-623-3131.

Police remind residents to ensure windows and doors are secure and stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.