Women Taking Self Defense Courses In Joplin Amid Rising Violent Crime Rates

Joplin women are taking up self defense classes to keep themselves safe, among increasing violent crime rates...

Last month, the Joplin Police Department released crime statistics for 2017 - and in them, a 12% increase in local violent crime.

That category includes, assault, homicide, sexual assault, and robbery.

Melissa Crowder comes to 4-States Yoga for the yoga part - but this time - she's paying for extra training in self defense.

Melissa Crowder, Participant: "I want to feel strong and confident in myself in that I can take care of myself and I don't have to be worrying, it's kinda a crazy world out there sometimes."

Tyson Durr is the instructor of this special course - he and his wife presented a few demonstrations on various ways a woman can defend herself from a potential attacker.

Tyson Durr, Instructor: "There's a difference between self defense and fighting, it's not a matter of going out and brawling with somebody."

Tips included actively thinking about what you have on hand to use as a potential weapon - something like your keys, for example.

And if you need to get physical - to protect yourself and help knock down your attacker -

the "hammer-fist" technique comes in handy.

Crowder: "Women have to watch out for themselves, and I think just having the confidence to know that you can take care of yourself is huge."

And although there's that 12% increase in violent crime, Durr is a bit more optimistic about safety in our area.

Durr: "To be honest, your chances of actually using any physical technique, actually getting in a physical altercation or being assaulted, are pretty minimal, it's like insurance, we invest in it, hoping that we never have to use it."

And for women like Crowder, there are other benefits as well.

Crowder: "I plan on getting my cardio up and having a good time."